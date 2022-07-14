London: Looks like not just humans, but even ‘Alexa’ is is love with Jasprit Bumrah. The app actually replied. Following Bumrah’s career-best six for 19 against England during the opening ODI at the iconic Oval, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer put out a tweet hailing the pacer in his unique quirky manner. Jaffer in his tweet asked ‘Alexa’ all to play something and then wrote that Bumrah is unplayable.Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs England 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Lord’s, London 5:30 PM IST July 14, Thursday

Interestingly, the official Twitter account of Alexa app replied to Jaffer’s tweet, writing, “Now playing ‘U Can’t Touch This’ in honor of the Boom Boom Bumrah.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Will Score THIS Many Runs? Aakash Chopra Makes HUGE Prediction For 2nd ODI at Lord's

Here is what Alexa’s response: Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

Now playing ‘U Can’t Touch This’ in honor of the Boom Boom Bumrah 🗣️ 🗣️ 🗣️ — Alexa (@alexa99) July 12, 2022

Following his brilliant spell at the Oval, Bumrah has regained the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI Player Rankings after fashioning India’s 10-wicket win.

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings.

Bumrah will be a key player when India take on the hosts in the second ODI eyeing to seal the series at Lord’s.