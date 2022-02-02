La Paz: Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Chile kept their World Cup qualification hopes flickering with a 3-2 away win over Bolivia.Also Read - Inter Milan Overcome Juventus in Extra Time to Claim Sixth Supercoppa Title

The Inter Milan forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute at the Hernandes Silo stadium on Tuesday night with a curling free-kick that dipped late to beat goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. Marc Enoumba equalised just before halftime by heading in from Juan Arce’s corner. Also Read - Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 Magnitude Hits Coquimbo Coast in Chile

Chile regained the lead when Marcelino Nunez side-footed home following a slick Mauricio Isla cross from the right side of the penalty area. Also Read - Indian Women's Football Team to Play International Tournament Against Brazil, Chile, Venezuela in Manaus

The latter was again the creator eight minutes later as he fed Sanchez, who made it 3-1 by dribbling around two defenders and sending an angled finish past Lampe, Xinhua reports. Martins reduced the deficit two minutes from time with a bullet header after Henry Vaca’s delivery from the left wing.

But Chile held on to secure their fifth win of the campaign and move to within touching distance of the qualification places with 19 points, four points above Bolivia.

The top four teams in the South American group will automatically qualify for the World Cup later this year in Qatar while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.