Alica Schmidt – the track and field star from Germany – has reportedly joined the German football club Borrusia Dortmund as the fitness coach. Her looks are being praised all over social media as she is quite popular on Instagram as well. Not long back, the 21-year old shared a series of Instagram stories where she can be seen training footballers Thomas Meunier, Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji, and Mats Hummels.

She also audaciously challenged Hummels for a 400 m race, where she surprised the footballer with her performance.



The club will hope that all their players maintain top fitness levels and do not get injured during the season.

Fans are also linking Jadon Sancho – who is reportedly looking to sign up with Manchester United – may think twice with Alica joining Dortmund.

New fitness coach Alica Schmidt at Dortmund. Now we know why Sancho stayed. pic.twitter.com/gwhdN3Pt38 — ωιητεr (@MZhichie) September 26, 2020

She was also labelled as “World’s Sexiest Athlete” by Australian magazine ‘Busted Coverage,’ earlier this year where she said that she was surprised on receiving the award as she feels anyone can look good and she is a sportsperson and that is the priority.

On being featured on the prestigious magazine, she said: “I do not know why I got this title. Sport comes clearly first. There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans makes you interesting, and that’s just competitive sport for me.”

She would be vying to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year. In 2017, she was a part of the silver-medal-winning 4×400 relay team at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships.