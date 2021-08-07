Tokyo: Making every Indian proud, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday won Gold at Tokyo Olympics in the Men’s Javelin throw. Interestingly, Neeraj threw 87.03 with his first throw. Notably, it is the first Gold Medal for the country in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, all eyes were on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India’s elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he played in the men’s javelin throw on Saturday.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold in Men's Javelin Throw, Becomes First Indian to Win in Athletics

Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium — the other two being wrestlers. Since then, no Indian has won a medal in athletics. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 16 Latest Updates: Neeraj Chopra Wins GOLD MEDAL in JAVELIN With 87.58m Throw; Wrestler Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze Medal

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins the first #Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020; throw 87.58 meters in first attempt

A farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let it slip from their grasp in 1964 and 1984 editions.

“I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In warm-up my performance wasn’t so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle, and was a perfect throw,” Chopra had said after the qualifying round on Wednesday.

“I will need to focus on the throw, and try to repeat this (performance) with a higher score,” said the youngster who came into the Olympics with the fourth best throw (88.07m) this year.

Neeraj Chopra’s performance on Saturday was one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, as he finished ahead of gold medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

Chopra was disappointed with his last throw. He threw 76.79m. He looked gutted straight after the throw. Despite his poor final throw, Chopra made the cut for the final 8 easily.

It must be noted that Neeraj Chopra had beaten Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who finished at second place with an 85.64m throw and he is one of the favorites for the medal.

All must know that Neeraj currently serves as Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army and he has recorded his best throw of 88.07m and bettered that performance in the final, he has won India its first Olympic medal in track and field.