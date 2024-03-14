Home

All England badminton Championships: PV Sindhu Takes Exit Route After Losing To An Se Young

This was PV Sindhu's seventh loss against To An Se Young in many matches.

London: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made a second-round exit from the All England Badminton Championships after the Indian lost to An Se-young 21-19, 21-11 in women’s singles in Birmingham on Thursday. Sindhu lost in just 42 minutes. This was also Sindhu’s 7th loss against the South Korean in as many matches. Sindhu, who is trying to reach her peak form, wasn’t able to cope up with Se-young’s resolute defence.

More To Follow…

