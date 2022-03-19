Birmingham, March 19: World No. 32 Lakshya Sen stormed into the Final of the All England Open 2022 by defeating higher ranked Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in the semifinal stage on Saturday in Birmingham, England.Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Sen Beats World No 7 to Reach Final

Sen took a solid lead in the game by winning the first game of the match by 21-13. Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Schedule, Venue, Time, Date - All You Need to Know

What have we just witnessed 🤯 Lakshya Sen is through to the YONEX All England final after beating Lee Zii Jia. AMAZING! #YAE22 pic.twitter.com/EiKKPzQrB7 — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2022

Also Read - All England Championships: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals, Treesa-Gayatri Create History

LAKSHYA ENTERS FINAL 🥳🥳 After an amazing encounter between defending Champion 🇲🇾’s Lee Zii Jia & 🇮🇳’s @lakshya_sen, guess who made it to the FINALS 😎 He becomes the 1st Indian male finalist of the prestigious @YonexAllEngland in 21 years Superb Effort 🙌🤟#AllEngland2022 pic.twitter.com/Iiceu1YpfP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 19, 2022

However, the Malaysian made a strong comeback and hit a string of sensational winners to claim the second game. In the decider, Lakshya Sen put up a phenomenal fight, didn’t give up and eventually won it 21-19.

With this win, Sen became the fifth Indian shuttler to reach the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had a great start to 2022 by winning the India Open and reaching the final of the German Open last week, had earlier got a walkover from his opponent world No 27 Lu Guang Zu of China in the quarter-finals.

The young Indian shuttler is in great form, having beaten world champion Loh Kean Yew and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in recent weeks.

Only two Indians — Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand — have won the prestigious title.

(With Inputs From IANS)