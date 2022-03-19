Birmingham, March 19: World No. 32 Lakshya Sen stormed into the Final of the All England Open 2022 by defeating higher ranked Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in the semifinal stage on Saturday in Birmingham, England.Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Sen Beats World No 7 to Reach Final
However, the Malaysian made a strong comeback and hit a string of sensational winners to claim the second game. In the decider, Lakshya Sen put up a phenomenal fight, didn’t give up and eventually won it 21-19.
With this win, Sen became the fifth Indian shuttler to reach the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships.
The 20-year-old from Almora, who had a great start to 2022 by winning the India Open and reaching the final of the German Open last week, had earlier got a walkover from his opponent world No 27 Lu Guang Zu of China in the quarter-finals.
The young Indian shuttler is in great form, having beaten world champion Loh Kean Yew and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in recent weeks.
Only two Indians — Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand — have won the prestigious title.
