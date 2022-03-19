All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final LIVE

Birmingham: Lakshya Sen continued his stellar form and made it to the semi-finals but he faces a tough task against reigning All England champ – Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya’s previous meeting with the Malaysian was way back in 2016, during the junior days of both players. The Indian was triumphant on the occasion and he would expect a similar result, especially after getting a day’s rest. While the 20-year-old Lakshya didn’t play the quarters after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover, Lee Zii Jia advanced to the semis after a tough fight against World No. 2 Kento Momota. Lee Zii Jia beat Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in the quarter-finals. Earlier, Sen had stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-16 21-18. He had also defeated world no 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on his way to his maiden Super 300 final last week.Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Schedule, Venue, Time, Date - All You Need to Know

