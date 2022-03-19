All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final LIVE

Birmingham: Lakshya Sen continued his stellar form and made it to the semi-finals but he faces a tough task against reigning All England champ – Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya’s previous meeting with the Malaysian was way back in 2016, during the junior days of both players. The Indian was triumphant on the occasion and he would expect a similar result, especially after getting a day’s rest. While the 20-year-old Lakshya didn’t play the quarters after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover, Lee Zii Jia advanced to the semis after a tough fight against World No. 2 Kento Momota. Lee Zii Jia beat Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in the quarter-finals. Earlier, Sen had stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-16 21-18. He had also defeated world no 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on his way to his maiden Super 300 final last week.Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Schedule, Venue, Time, Date - All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 5:37 PM IST
    Lakshya would have benefitted from a day's rest given that he didn't have to play the quarters while Zii Jia had a tough outing against World No. 2 Kento Momota in a match that went the full length. However, both players are in sharp form and it promises to be a thriller.
  • 5:26 PM IST
    Laskhya Sen will take on Lee Zii Jia in the semi-final of the All England Open on March 19. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM (approximately).


  • 5:23 PM IST

    Lakshya Sen has been in good form recently. After winning bronze at the world championships in December, Lakshya Sen defeated world champion Loh Kean Yew for the India Open title in January.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Lakshya Sen became only the third Indian men's player to enter the semi-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 singles event in Birmingham.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    India's rising star Lakshya Sen has progressed to the semi-final of the prestigious All England Open 2022 after his Chinese opponent Lu Guang Zu gave a walkover from their quarter-final outing on Friday in Birmingham.

  • 5:14 PM IST
    In 2021 Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia clinch the men's singles title for the first time in his career.
  • 5:10 PM IST

    The All England Open will see top badminton players from around the world gather at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England, where it's been held since 1994, from 16-20 March to compete in one of the most prestigious trophies on offer.
  • 5:06 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to Our LIVE Coverage of the All England Open 2022 Semi-Final Match Between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia !