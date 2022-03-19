All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final LIVE

UPDATES: Final round coming up Lakshya Sen won the first round by 21-13 and lost the second round 21-12. Lakshya Sen proving to be strong against Lee Zii Jia as he takes a big lead. It will be a big battle on the cards as World No. 32 Lakshya Sen lock horns with a stronger opponent in Lee Zii Jia, ranked 7th in the world.Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Schedule, Venue, Time, Date - All You Need to Know

Birmingham: Lakshya Sen continued his stellar form and made it to the semi-finals but he faces a tough task against reigning All England champ – Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya’s previous meeting with the Malaysian was way back in 2016, during the junior days of both players. The Indian was triumphant on the occasion and he would expect a similar result, especially after getting a day’s rest. While the 20-year-old Lakshya didn’t play the quarters after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover, Lee Zii Jia advanced to the semis after a tough fight against World No. 2 Kento Momota. Lee Zii Jia beat Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in the quarter-finals. Earlier, Sen had stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-16 21-18. He had also defeated world no 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on his way to his maiden Super 300 final last week. Also Read - All England Championships: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals, Treesa-Gayatri Create History

Check Our All England Open 2022 Semi-Final Match Between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia here-

Live Updates

  • 8:46 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Lakshya went all-out and made it 18-18! Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 18-18
  • 8:44 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Lakshya is on fire! Lakshya takes three consecutive points. Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 15-16

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: There are chances of the current four-point gap being enough for Lee to take the contest. Lee is playing the waiting game at the moment before capitalizing on the Indian’s errors. Lakshya is still there, putting up a commendable fight. Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 12-16
  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Lakshya manages to minimize the lead. Expect a thrilling finish here! Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 12-14.

  • 8:37 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final:Lee maintains his two-point lead. Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 10-12
  • 8:36 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: A cross-court finish by Lee, who made good use of the forehand to put one away from Lakshya’s reach. Two-point lead for Lee Zii Jia at the mid-game interval. Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 9-11
  • 8:34 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Clever game and control from Lakshya to finally take the lead! But Lee takes the next point to make it all square. Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 9-9
  • 8:33 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: This is a battle of endurance in the final game! Lee pushed Lakshya on both corners before getting the point. The reigning champion takes the lead.
  • 8:31 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: That’s what Lakshya’s fans wanted to see him do. Ruthless from Lee to make it 3-3. Lakshya has to keep steady without any pressure and see if his Lee makes some errors in the final game. Scores: 21-13, 12-21, 3-3
  • 8:30 PM IST
    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Well dodge by Lakshya. Good awareness from Lakshya and he takes the first two points to take a lead. Scores 21-13, 12-21, 2-0