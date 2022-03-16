Here is all you need to know about the All England Open 2022:Also Read - Viral Video: PV Sindhu Grooves to Tamil Song Mayakirriye, Her Fans Love It | Watch

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap

Women’s Doubles: N Sikki Reddy – Ashwini Ponnappa, Srivedya Gurazada – Ishika Jaiswal (USA), Jakkampudi Meghana – Poorvisha S Ram, Treesa Jolly – Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rakireddy – Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila – MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad Garage – Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar – Tanisha Crasto, Gaurav Prasad – Juhi Dewanagan

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 16: First-round matches will begin at 2.30 pm IST.

Thursday, March 17: Second-round matches will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Friday, March 18: Quarter-finals begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Saturday, March 19: Semi-finals begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Sunday, March 20: Finals begin at 3.30 pm IST.

India Round 1 schedule at All England Open on Wednesday

Men’s Singles

B. Sai Praneeth vs Viktor Axelson

Sameer Verma vs Mark Caljouw

Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Kidambi Srikanth vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen

H.S. Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Sourabh Verma vs Lakshya Sen

Men’s Doubles

M.R. Arjun – Dhruv Kapila vs Hendra Setiawan – Mohammad Ehsan

Krishna Prasad – Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Mark Lamsfuss – Marvin Seidel

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy – Chirag Shetty vs Alexander Dunn – Adam Hall

Women’s Singles

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Michelle Li

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

Saina Nehwal vs Beatriz Corrales

Women’s Doubles

Jakkampudi Meghana – Poorvisha S Ram vs Supissara Paewsampran – Puttita Supajirakul

Ashwini Ponappa – N Sikki Reddy vs Rin Iwanaga – Kie Nakanishi

Srivedya Gurazada-Ishika Jaiswal (USA) vs Rachel Honderich – Kristen Tsai

Treesa Jolly – Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Benyapa Aimsaard – Nuntakam Aimsaard

Mixed Doubles

Venkat Gaurav Prasad – Juhi Dewangan – Hoo Pang Ron – Cheah Yee See

Ishaan Bhatnagar – Tanisha Crasto vs Praveen Jordan – Melati Daeva Oktavianti

When will the All England Open take place?

The tournament is slated to take place from March 16 to 20 in Birmingham, UK.

What is the Prize Money of the All England Open?

The Prize money of the All England Open is USD 1,000,000.

Where can you watch the All England Open broadcast live?

The live coverage of the All England Open will be televised on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open live streaming?

All matches of the prestigious badminton championship will be live-streamed on Voot Select and BWF TV.