All England Open: Lakshya Sen overcomes Victor Lai in thrilling battle to STORM into Final, eyes historic title

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is on the verge to script history, storms into the All England Open 2026 final after a hard-fought victory over Canada's Victor Lai .

All England Open: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen delivered a resilient and gritty performance to storm into the men’s singles final of the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2026, defeating Canada’s Victor Lai in a hard-fought semifinal clash on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The world No. 12 Sen, displayed his trademark speed, precision, and mental toughness to defeat the world No. 16 Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.

The encounter was a true test of endurance, with Sen battling through physical challenges including cramps and blisters in the later stages, yet refusing to yield against a spirited and aggressive opponent. Lai, who had claimed a bronze medal at the World Championships in Paris the previous year, proved to be a formidable barrier.

This Canadian shuttler showed excellent defensive skills and counter-attacking prowess, which pushed Sen to his limits in the three competitive games. Sen took charge from the very beginning of the first game, using his deceptive drop shots and strong smash shots to dominate the game. He took a comfortable lead to win the game 21-16, capitalizing on the mistakes of his opponent at the net and in the back court.

In the second game, Lai fought back very well. He changed his strategy by engaging in longer rallies and using his reach to disrupt Sen’s game. Lai took the lead midway through the game, winning several rallies with precise net play and cross-court shots. Although he struggled to maintain the lead, he managed to win the game at 21-18, forcing the match into a third game.

In the third set, both players traded blows in grueling rallies. He dug deep, accelerating his attacks and tightening his defense to pull away in the closing stages. A series of sharp smashes and well-placed winners sealed the 21-15 win, sending Sen into his second All England final after his runner-up finish in 2022.

Sen to face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in Final

Sen will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi, who upset world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the other semifinal. Lin’s aggressive style and recent form promise an exciting title clash.

A victory would mark a historic milestone as he would become the only second Indian man to win the All England title after Prakash Padukone.

