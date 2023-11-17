Home

Sports

All ICC World Cup Winning Captains To Be Presented With Special Blazer Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

All ICC World Cup Winning Captains To Be Presented With Special Blazer Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

India will be playing in the final after 12 long years and after 20 even years, the Men in Blue once again face the Australians.

(From left to right: Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod). (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The stage is set for an epic ICC World Cup final between India and Australia as the Men in Blue aim to win it’s third world cup crown, while the Aussies eye mission hexa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Trending Now

As per a report by Sports Tak, all the ICC World Cup winning captains will be presented with a special blazer ahead of the grand clash. The winning skippers include Kapil Dev, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod, Allan Border, Arjuna Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, MS Dhoni, Michael Clarke and Eoin Morgan.

You may like to read

Only 1992 World Cup winning captain, Imran Khan will not be attending the event as the former Prime Minister of Pakistan is currently spending time behind bars.

At the same time all the above mentioned captains will be honoured in front of a capacity crowd of over 1 lakh.

Special Blazer to be presented to all the World Cup winning captains – Lloyd, Kapil, Border, Ranatunga, Waugh, Ponting, Dhoni, Clarke, Morgan (except Imran Khan, who is in prison) on November 19th. [Sports Tak] pic.twitter.com/zyU3AbJy1q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 17, 2023

Apart from this particular ceremony, there will be an Air show by Suryakiran Acrobatic team and a performance by famous Bollywood music director Pritam. As per reports doing the rounds that international Grammy winning artist, Dua Lipa will not be performing the event. We have to wait for official confirmation.

India will be playing in the final after 12 long years and after 20 even years, the Men in Blue once again face the Australians.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.