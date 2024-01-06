Home

Sports

All India T20 World Cup 2024 Group Matches To Start On 8:30 PM IST

All India T20 World Cup 2024 Group Matches To Start On 8:30 PM IST

India has been placed in Group A with Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland for upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: ICC has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the mega tournament will start from June 1, where the co-hosts United States will be competing against Canada in the opening clash. India has been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA. All India Group matches will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Trending Now

India will take on Ireland on June 5 in their opening clash and all of India’s group matches will be played in the USA. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. The first three India games against Ireland, Pakistan, and USA will be played in New York and then they will face Canada in their final group stage match in Florida.

You may like to read

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule for India in the group stages:

India vs Ireland on June 5 (New York)

India vs Pakistan on June 9 (New York)

India vs USA on June 12 (New York)

India vs Canada on June 15 (Florida)

The semifinals will be played on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively, before the final at Barbados on June 29. England are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Jos Buttler-led side will open its title defence against their arch-rivals Australia on June 8 in Barbados. Canada, the USA, and Uganda will be making their first-ever appearance at a Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

Overall, 55 matches will be played in the tournament, across six venues in the West Indies and three stadiums in the USA. In the Caribbean, Kensington Oval in Barbados, Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, Providence Stadium in Guyana, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent will be the hosts.

In the USA, Eisenhower Park in New York; Broward County in Lauderhill, Florida, and Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, will be the venues. The 20 teams will contest for the coveted silverware in the shortest format, which is an increase from 16 teams in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Australia.

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage. In Super Eight, teams will be split into two groups of four each.

A1, B2, C1, and D2 finishers will be in one group, while A2, B1, C2 and D1 will be slotted in the other group. The top two sides from two groups of the Super Eight will advance to the semifinals.

2024 Men’s T20 World Cup groupings:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.