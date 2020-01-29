Rescuers have recovered the bodies of all nine victims that died in a helicopter crash including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Bryant, along with eight others, was on his way to his daughter’s basketball game in a private helicopter on Sunday morning in California when it crashed killing all nine on board.

Bryant was 41.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, three bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon from the helicopter wreckage in Calabasas. On Monday, as the search continued, six bodies were located before being taken to the department’s Forensic Science Center.

Four of the victims have been identified.

National Transportation Safety Board will continue its efforts to collect evidence at the site as it hopes to find the reason behind the tragic accident.

Apar from Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, the seven others who were travelling to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks in the chopper include Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli (56), his wife Keri (46), and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa; Sarah Chester (45) and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, assistant coach Christina Mauser (38) and pilot Ara Zobayan (50).

Bryant’s death sent shockwaves across the sporting world with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

A sporting icon, Bryant became a legend playing for Los Angeles Lakers, retiring in 2016 and finishing as the then third-highest point scorer in NBA’s history. He set the precedent after making the jump to professional career directly from high school, building a storied career that lasted 20 years.

For his short animated movie, Dear Basketball, Bryant bagged an Oscar in 2018.