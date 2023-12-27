‘All Smiles With Opposition’: Ex-Pak Cricketer Slams Shan Masood & Co. For Christmas Celebration With Australia

Home

Pakistan cricketers surprised the Aussies with Christmas gifts some of the fans loved this gesture while former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan was not happy with the team's gesture for the opposition.

New Delhi: Shan Masood led Pakistan cricket team who are currently in Australia playing the Boxing Day test were involved in celebrating Christmas with Pat Cummins & Co. ahead of the Test match. The visitors surprised the Aussies with surprise Christmas gifts some of the fans loved this gesture while former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan was not happy with the team’s gesture for the opposition.

Bazid Khan slammed Pakistan cricket team for their Christmas celebration with Australia cricket team he took his ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) said, has Pakistan become the most friendly team in the world?

Has Pakistan become the most friendly team in the world? All smiles with the opposition — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) December 26, 2023

Earlier, In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on their X, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, star batter Babar Azam, the support staff and among others interacted with Australian skipper Pat Cummins and cricketers including David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and their families and gave them some gift packets.

Warm wishes and heartfelt gifts for the Australian players and their families at the MCG indoor nets 🎁✨ pic.twitter.com/u43mJEpBTR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 25, 2023

“Warm wishes and heartfelt gifts for the Australian players and their families at the MCG indoor nets,” tweeted Pakistan Cricket.

Pakistan XI: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

