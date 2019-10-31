History will be created when India play their first ever day-night Test from November 22 at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. The Test will be the second of a two-match series against Bangladesh, who will also be playing in their first such contest.

This is Sourav Ganguly’s first major decision since being appointed as the BCCI president earlier this month.

While this will be the first ever pink-ball Test to be played in the country, India has had a taste of day-night red-ball cricket. The 2016-17 Duleep Trophy featured day-night matches.

India and Bangladesh will thus join the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, England, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the list of countries to have played pink-ball Test.

Here’s everything you should know about the D/N Test:

Date: November 22-26, 2019

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Capacity: 68,000

Timing: While not officially confirmed, it is being reported that CAB is pushing for an early start i.e. 1:30 pm instead of 2:30 pm which means that play should get over by 8:30 pm.

Ticket Prices: INR 50, INR 100, INR 150 (all per day)

A tinge of Pink: The tickets for the match will have a tinge of pink and picture of Eden Gardens to mark the occasion

When do the tickets go on sale?: As soon as CAB gets an official confirmation from BCCI on timing

Felicitations: Olympic legends Abhinav Bindra, MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu will be felicitated

Special Invitees: CAB is expected to invite school children, providing them free passes.