Allan Donald REVEALS Bangladesh’s Plan Against Virat Kohli Ahead of Ind-Ban 2nd Test | WATCH

Ind vs Ban: Claiming that Kohli is hungry to leave the series with a hundred, Donald said the plan is to keep Kohli quiet.

Allan Donald on Virat Kohli

Dhaka: Ahead of the second Test against India, Bangladesh’s bowling coach on Wednesday revealed the side’s plan against premier batter Virat Kohli. Claiming that Kohli is hungry to leave the series with a hundred, Donald said the plan is to keep Kohli quiet. He also went on to say that bowling to Kohli must be like bowling to Sachin Tendulkar.

“They are prized wickets… aren’t they? It’s like bowling to Tendulkar… you know when that man walks out to bat, the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount. So when the great Virat Kohli steps up and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer. Because they don’t give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and against KL,” Donald said on the eve of the Dhaka Test.

“I think you just feel the presence when these players walk to the crease. It’s like bowling to real lava. All of a sudden, the temperature in the building just goes up. For me, nothing changes tmrw. I know that Virat is hungry and he wants to leave this Test series with a hundred up his belt,” he added.

Meanwhile, regular India skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini are ruled out of the second test match against Bangladesh which will be played on December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla stadium Dhaka.

Rohit is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

While Bangladesh could ring in a few changes after having lost the opening Test, India is likely to play the same XI.