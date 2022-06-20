New Delhi: Some national teams need a spark, especially with the World Cup coming up. And these sparks can already exist in their uncapped ranks. Here are five of the best uncapped players who could add a lot to their respective national team.Also Read - Costa Rica Edge New Zealand To Clinch Final World Cup 2022 Spot

Allan Saint-Maximin Also Read - Australia Make It To Fifth Consecutive FIFA World Cup With Win Over World No. 22 Peru

The Newcastle winger is one of the best dribblers in the world, completing an average of 4.8 dribbles per 90 minutes played. Playing for Newcastle, the Frenchman loves to take opponents on and, more often than not, leave them in his wake. France haven’t won a game since they hammered South Africa 5-0, and haven’t won a single game in the Nations League. This should be a major cause for concern to the under-pressure Didier Deschamps, and one he needs to overcome to keep his job. And calling up Saint-Maximin might be one of the solutions, as his dribbling, work-rate, and unpredictability, paired with Kylian Mbappe’s speed, could make France one of the most dangerous teams in the wide areas. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Zinedine Zidane Headbutt Statue to Put Back on Show in Qatar

Angelino

Formerly of Manchester City, Angelino is an offensive Spanish left-back playing for RB Leipzig in Germany. In the 21-22 season, he provided 2 goals and 5 assists while being a constant threat down the left flank. However, Luis Enrique has not taken notice, instead trusting 31-year-old Marcos Alonso of Chelsea or Valencia’s Jose Gaya to be Jordi Alba’s understudy. Good players, yes, but 25-year-old Angelino is arguably better than both. He is the best progressive passer from the three, and very knowledgeable both in and out of possession. He could give Enrique something unique, and uniqueness could greatly benefit Spain.

Wesley Fofana

Ibrahima Konate would have made this list after his performances for Liverpool, but Deschamps called him up and played him against Croatia and Austria, so next in line is Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana. He may be only 21, but he plays with the maturity of a veteran. Calm under pressure and brilliant at playing the ball out of defense, he would surely have been called up earlier this season but a nasty injury in pre-season prevented it, leading to him playing only 12 games in the whole season. He has to be in line for a call-up sooner rather than later, as he is also eligible to play for the Ivory Coast.

Fabio Vieira

A player who has reportedly signed for Arsenal. Fabio Vieira is a Portuguese attacking midfielder who can also play down the left wing. Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, he is not French, nor is he a combative midfield bulldozer like a certain Patrick Vieira they once had. He is a creative player, who contributed 6 goals and 14 assists as Porto won the league. This output surely hasn’t evaded Portugal coach Fernando Santos’s attention, as he could be a creative spark behind players like Bruno Fernandes, to give Portugal a massive edge in retaining possession and be a goal threat from deep.

Roger Ibanez

Maybe a slightly lesser known player to many, but one who is top quality. Playing for Roma, he just won the Europa Conference League. Despite just being 23, he can play anywhere in defense, and also in defensive midfield with great skill. This versatility certainly helped Jose Mourinho, and would certainly help Tite if he decides to call him up. He knows how to read the game, succeeding with 91% of his interception attempts, and loves to bring the ball out of defense, either at his feet or by playing a pass. However, if Tite prefers not to call him up, Roberto Mancini and Italy will surely be eager to make him part of their ranks, and potentially help them replace Giorgio Chiellini, who recently retired from international duty, along with bring the average age of the squad down.

Written By Purv Ashar