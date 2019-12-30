Allrounder Thisara Perera has joined the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Major. The 30-year-old cricketer on Monday confirmed the news via Twitter and said that he accepted an invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

I accepted the invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant general Shavendra Silva in the first place & joined the Army.Getting an invitation from someone like him was one of the biggest achievements of my life. Thank you Sir! I look forward to contributing my best to Army Cricket. pic.twitter.com/yfTFHANE1O — Thisara perera (@PereraThisara) December 30, 2019

“I accepted the invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva in the first place and joined the Army. Getting an invitation from someone like him was one of the biggest achievements of my life. Thank you, Sir! I look forward to contributing my best to Army Cricket,” Thisara wrote.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasingha also confirmed the news that Thisara has accepted the invitation and he would enlist in the Gajaba Regiment. Ministry of Defence has also approved Perera’s appointment.

Thisara had played his first match for the Army Cricket on Sunday.

Among others to have joined Army Cricket were Dinesh Chandimal, who also joined the Sri Lanka Army as a Major to play for Army Cricket.

Meanwhile, current Sri Lanka T20 captain Lasith Malinga, Thisara and women’s cricket sensation Chamari Atapattu won big at the Annual Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2019 that were held on December 3 in Colombo.

Thisara won the Best ODI All-rounder’s award as he racked up 476 runs and captured 15 wickets in 23 ODIs. However, surprisingly he also won the Best T20I batsman’s award. From September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019, Thisara was Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer, having made 149 runs in 5 matches. Left-arm seaming all-rounder Isuru Udana was named the Best T20I All-rounder for his contribution of 134 runs and 2 wickets.