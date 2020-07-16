ALM vs KSS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Almhult CC vs Kristianstad CC, Match 19, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ALM vs KSS: The 19th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Almhult CC and Kristianstad CC at 6:30 pm (IST). A total of six matches were played on Thursday with Linkoping winning all their three matches. Kristianstad played the maximum four matches but lost three and won just one. Watan Zalmi won one and lost one while Seaside played just one winning it by 10 wickets while Hisingen lost both their matches.

Day 3 Results

#Seaside CC (88/0) beat Kristianstad CC (87/4) by 10 wickets

#Watan Zalmi CC (71/5) beat Kristianstad CC (51/7) by 20 runs

#Linkoping CC (89/5) beat Watan Zalmi CC (85/3) by 5 wickets

#Linkoping CC (113/5) beat Hisingen CC (70/3) by 43 runs

#Kristianstad CC (59/2) beat Hisingen CC (58/6) by 8 wickets

#Linkoping CC (101/4) beat Kristianstad CC (98/6) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Almhult CC and Kristianstad CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



ALM vs KSS My Dream11 Team

Sardar Sahak (captain), Ihsanullah Wafa (vice-captain), Waheedullah Musleh, Dinesh Adhikari, Niamatullah Musleh, Arfat Tahir, Asif Meer, Ankith Shah, Hafizullah Shinwari, Khushhal Khawri, Zaheer Qarebullah

ALM vs KSS Squads

Almhult CC: Dinesh Adhikari, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Hamayun Babakhan, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi

Kristianstad CC: Akmal Popal, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Sajid Kha, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri

