Dream11 Team Prediction Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC, Match 16, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ALM vs LKP in Kviberg: The 16th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Almhult CC and Linkoping CC at 12:30 pm (IST). A total of five matches were played on Thursday with Linkoping winning all their three matches. Kristianstad played the maximum four matches but lost three and won just one. Watan Zalmi won one and lost one while Seaside played just one winning it by 10 wickets while Hisingen lost both their matches.

Day 3 Results

#Seaside CC (88/0) beat Kristianstad CC (87/4) by 10 wickets

#Watan Zalmi CC (71/5) beat Kristianstad CC (51/7) by 20 runs

#Linkoping CC (89/5) beat Watan Zalmi CC (85/3) by 5 wickets

#Linkoping CC (113/5) beat Hisingen CC (70/3) by 43 runs

#Kristianstad CC (59/2) beat Hisingen CC (58/6) by 8 wickets

#Linkoping CC (101/4) beat Kristianstad CC (98/6) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Almhult CC and Linkoping CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



ALM vs LKP My Dream11 Team

S Sahak (captain), M Moeez (vice-captain), R Ganju, B Patil, J Khan, S Khan, I Sabawoon, P Ballakuraya, A Meer, A Shah and M Atif

ALM vs LKP Squads

Almhult CC: Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sabawoon Sherzad, Junaid Khan, Imran Sabawoon, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shiva Thever, Samiulhaq Gujer, Shakil Arshad, Inderpal Singh, Raza Muradi, Abdul Sayed, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Ankith Shah, Cameron Crowley, Hamayun BabaKhan, Sher Rahman, Asif Meer, Ranjan Samal, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ayaz Hussain, Sidharth Rana

Linkoping CC: Waissullah Safi, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhibullah Kharoti, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan

