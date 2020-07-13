ALM vs SSD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Almhult CC and Seaside CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



ALM vs SSD My Dream11 Team

Ammar Zaffar (captain), Aditya Arora (vice-captain), Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Samiulhaq Gujer, Sardar Sahak, Zawar Hussain, Ankith Shah, Imran Sabawoon, Ashiq Hussain

ALM vs SSD Squads

Almhult CC: Samiulhaq Gujer, Imran Sabawoon, Rahul Ganju, Sidarth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Ayaz Hussain, Junaid Khan, Hamayun BabaKhan, Vimal Palwankar, Dinesh Adhikari, Sabawoon Sherzad, Arfat Tahir, Ankith Shah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shiva Thever, Sher Rahman, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Khawani Azhari, Ranjan Samal, Vikas Mittal, Raza Muradi, Dawood Aziz, Shakil Arshad, Inderpal Singh

Seaside CC: Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zahoor Sabir, Mokhtar Ghulami, Zawar Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Ammar Zafar, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary

