‘Almost the Dhawans’: Shikhar Dhawan gives a peek into sangeet night with Sophie Shine, SHARES…

Star India cricketer took social media with storm after he surprised fans on February 19, 2026, by sharing pictures from his sangeet night on social media with fiancee Sophie Shine.

Amid the ongoing speculations about Shikhar Dhawan’s wedding with fiancée Sophie Shine, the former cricketer surprised fans on February 19, 2026, by sharing pictures from his sangeet night on social media. The post quickly took social media by storm, collecting over 77,000 likes in less than an hour, as fans and followers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Shikhar Dhawan got Engaged to Sophie Shine in January, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan got engaged to Sophie Shine on January 2, 2026. His engagement announcement post read, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”

Following their engagement announcement, speculation about their February wedding has been circulating online. Now, with the sangeet night pictures out, it appears that Shikhar and Sophie’s wedding festivities have already started.

Sophie is an accomplished Irish professional, who has graduated in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and also studied at Castleroy College in Ireland. She is currently working as a Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where she serves as a Product Consultant.

Alongside her corporate career, Sophie is actively involved in philanthropic work and plays a key role in leading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. Her journey spans from Ireland to the UAE, balancing professional success with social impact.

Shikhar Dhawan was earlier married to Aesha Mukherji

Shikhar Dhawan is getting married for the second time. Before Sophie Shine, he was married to Melbourne-based kickboxer Aesha Mukherji, and the former couple share a son, Zoravar. However, their marriage did not last as they were officially divorced in 2023. In the past, Shikhar has also stated that Aesha blocked him on all platforms, making it difficult for him to stay in touch with his son.

Nearly three years later, Shikhar is now set to marry Sophie, with whom he has found love again. The couple now looks forward to beginning a new chapter together.

