Young Alphonso Davies once again gave a glimpse of why he is rated as one of the best upcoming talents in the world of football on Friday night during the Champions League quarters against Barcelona. The 19-year-old showed off his wizardry from the left flank where he took apart Barca's Nelson Semedo with his surreal ball control and skills.

It was in the 62nd-minute of the match when he made a run from the left flank and then went past Semedo, after which he pulled back the ball for his teammate Joshua Kimmich, who slotted the ball at the back of the net.

It was a pure moment of art from young Davies that is winning applause from around the world. Here is the video:

19 years old and humiliating Barcelona at the biggest stage, Alphonso Davies. pic.twitter.com/nBsr8s3lAd — Galu (@PSGalu) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Barcelona was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich who sealed a semi-final berth for themselves. After the loss, former English defender Rio Ferdinand has asked Messi to consider making a move from Camp Nou.

“Does he want to spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe. Has he got the time to sit there and wait?” he said while talking to BT Sport after the match.

Admitting that football is a game that comes and goes quickly, Ferdinand said that Messi still has it in him to influence games.

‘Football is a game that comes and goes very quickly in your life so these next two years where he’s still going to have the power to influence games the way he does, is he going to want to be doing that but not competing for the big titles?’, he added further.