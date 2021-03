ALQ vs AA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Al Qadsia SC vs Al Ain FC Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match ALQ vs AA at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium: In the Round 23 of Saudi Arabian League Al Ain FC will play host to Al Qadsia SC in the upcoming match of Saudi Arabian League on Wednesday evening at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League ALQ vs AA match will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. Qadsia SC have been inconsistent in their recent outings of the Saudi Arabian League. The hosts have registered only two wins in their last five games. They come into this contest following a three-match winless run, with their latest match ending in a stalemate 1-1 draw against Al Shahab. Al Ain, on the other hand, have been the worst-performing team in the league this season. The visitors find themselves at the bottom of the table and are slotted 16th on the table and trail 15th placed Damac FC by four points. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Saudi Arabian League is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al Qadsia SC and Al Shabab will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

ALQ vs AA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Faisal Al Masrahi

Defenders- Rhys Williams, Bastos, Uros Vitas, Mohammed Al Shoraimi

Midfielders- Hassan Alamri, Juan Pablo Anor, Edson Felipe, Filip Bradaric

Forwards- Amadou Moutari (VC), Leke James (C)

Al Qadsia SC (ALQ) – Key Players

Hassan Al-Amri

Danilo Asprilla

Rhys Williams

Edson

Stanley Ohawuchi

Al Ain FC (AA) – Key Players

Juanpi Anor

Badou Ndiaye

Saphir Taider

Filip Bradaric

Amadou Moutari

ALQ vs AA Predicted XIs

Al Qadsia SC: Faisal Al-Masrahi, Hamad Al Tohaifan, D Moreno Asp, H Al Amri, S Ohawuchi, K Al Dawsari, R Williams II, C Andriamatsi, E Felipe, A Almwalad, M Al K haibari.

Al Ain FC: Amin Al-Bukhari, Nawaf Al-Harthi, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi, Filip Bradaric, Saphir Taïder, Amadou Moutari, Getterson, Bastos, Albrahim Bager, Faisal Al-Jamaan, Rabea Al-Sofiani.

ALQ vs AA SQUADS

Al Qadsia SC (ALQ): Carolus Andria, Stanley Ohawuchi, Wesam Waheeb, Turki Sofyani, Hamad Al Yami, Edson, Danilo Asprilla, Mihai Bordeianu, Ahmed Al Fraidi, Abdulmohsen Al-Qahtani, Abdi Faris, Omar Al-Zayni, Faraj Al-Ghashayan, Hassan Abu Sharara, Hassan Al-Amri, Nawaf Al-Azizi, Abdulrahman Al-Safri, Naif Hazzazi, Walead Alshangeati, Fahad Al-Johani, Sultan Al-Dossari, Hussain Alnattar, Omar Alnajim, Uroš Vitas, Hamad Al Tohaifan, Fawaz Fallatah, Majed Al Khaibari, Ibrahim Al-Sheail, Abdullah Albishi, Saud Alselouli, Khalifah Aldawsari, Nasser Al Khalifa, Adel Al-Mawled, Talal Hawsawi, Mohammed Al-Waked, Jack Duncan, Faisal Al-Masrahi, Abdulaziz Al Shery, Abdulrahman Al-Qarni.

Al Ain FC (AA): Getterson, Yassine Lakhal, Saeed Al-Zahrani, Faread Al-Harbi, Khaled Al Zaylai, Faisal Al-Jamaan, Ali Kharmi, Nawwaf Al Harthi, Saphir Taïder, Filip Bradarić, Amadou Moutari, Mohammad Fouad, Saeed Al-Qarni, Nawaf Al-Farshan, Motaz Tombakti, Hassan Al-Harbi, Yahia Al-Kabie, Ahmed Karenshi, Omar Al-Suhaymi, Abdullah Al Rashidi, Sajir-Al-Shammari, Albrahim Bager, Eid Al-Qahtani, Bastos, Mohammed Nahiri, Rashed Al Rahab, Amer Haroon, Saleh Al-Omrani, Saif Hussain, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi, Abdulaziz Jahaf, Ameen Bokhari, Saad Alsaleh, Sultan Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Mazyad Alshammari, Salem Al-Ghamdi.

