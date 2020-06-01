India boxing legend and Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus complicating his health issues as he’s already battling live cancer. Also Read - Government's 'Unlock' Plan Kicks in; CCEA Meeting at PM Modi's Residence Today | LIVE Updates

Dingko was last month in Delhi for his radiation therapy which couldn't be performed as he was diagnosed with jaundice. He had tested negative for the novel COVID-19 during his stay in the national capital but the test came positive upon his return to Manipur.

"He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur," news agency PTI quoted a source close to the boxer as saying.

The Manipur government, in a press release, has confirmed that five new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state without divulging the names of the patients.

“Their conditions are stable and they would be shifted to COVID Care facility at RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal),” the government said in its statement.

The 41-year-old Dingko was to undergo a radiation therapy in March which was delayed after India went into complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

After his condition deteriorated, the boxer was airlifted to the Delhi in April by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). He was then diagnosed with jaundice meaning the radiation wasn’t performed and he had to take a arduous 48-hour road journey in an ambulance back to Manipur on May 20.

Frustratingly, the government announced resumption of air travel in the country from May 25.

The source claimed Dingko’s nurse had tested positive for the virus during his stay in Delhi.

“…just adds another battle to the ones he is already fighting. While he was in Delhi, his nurse had tested positive but he himself was negative at the time of leaving,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Perhaps he caught the infection in the ambulance. I don’t know, it could be anything. I guess all those who came in contact with him during his stay in Delhi will also have to be quarantined and get tested,” the source added.

Singh claimed the gold medal in the bantamweight category at the Asian Games in 1998 and for his achievements was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in the same year.

In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri – the nation’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

“It is very unfortunate, he has been through a lot in life and now this,” said another official close to the boxer.