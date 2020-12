Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

ALTW vs SHB Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Al-Taawoun vs Al-Shabab at 8:25 PM IST December 21 Monday:

The Saudi Professional League, or Saudi Football League, is the top division of the Association football league in Saudi Arabia. From 2013 to 2019 it was known as the Abdul Latif Jameel League, or Dawry Jameel, as it was sponsored by Abdul Latif Jameel for six years.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League 2020-21 match between Al-Taawoun vs Al-Shabab will start at 8.25 PM IST – December 21.

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

ALTW vs SHB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Giedrius Arlauskis

Defenders – Igor Lichnovsky, Fahd Al Hamad, Hassan Kadesh

Midfielders – Alfred N’Diaye, Nawaf Al-Abed, Éver Banega (C), Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Cédric Amissi

Forwards – Fábio Martins (VC), Makhete Diop

SQUADS

Al-Taawoun (ALTW): Léandre Tawamba, Abdoulaye Sane, Mitchell Duke, Mohammed Al Sahlawi, Ali Al Nemer, Malek Al Abdulmonam, Nawaf Al-Rashwodi, Alharbi Kazi, Cedric Amissi, Sandro Manoel, Abdullah Al-Jawaey, Fahad Ayed Al-Rashidi, Sumaihan Al-Nabet, Ryan Al-Mousa, Sultan Ahmed Mandash, Ali Alnemer, Faisal Darwish, Mohammed Abusabaan, Saleh Alsaeed, Abdullah Ahmed A Aljoui, Abdulaziz Almogair, Faisal Al-Reshoodi, Ibrahim Al-Otaibi, Abdulkareem Al Mezail, Iago Santos, Hassan Kadesh, Ibrahim Al Zubaidi, Ahmad Asiri, Mohammed Al-Shanqiti, Yaseen Barnawi, Nawaf Al-Sabhi, Fahad Al Hamad, Hamdan Al Ruwaili, Muteb Al Mufarraj, Mutair Al Zahrani, Saad Yaslam Balobaid, Rayan Aldhiab, Mohamed Al-Ghamdi, Cássio, Hussein Shaian, Yazid Al-Sayah, Moataz Al-Baqaawi, Mohammed Aldhulayfi, Mohammed Hawsawi

Al-Shabab (SHB): Abdullah Alhamddan, Makhete Diop, Rakhi Alshammari, Dhaidan Al-Mutari, Éver Banega, Fábio Martins, Alfred N’Diaye, Nawaf Al-Abed, Cristian Guanca, Jamal Bajandouh, Turki Al Ammar, Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri, Nasser Al Omran, Waleed Hizam, Husain Al-Monassar, Nawaf Al-Habashi, Majed Alhantoshi, Hassan Algeed, Fares Owais, Hamad Alghamdi, Igor Lichnovsky, Abdullah Al Shamekh, Fawaz Al-Sagour, Hassan Altambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Khaled Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Salem, Abdullah Al-Zoari, Khaled Al Dubaysh, Meshary Alquamaizi, Moteb Al-Harbi, Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Alduraywish, Mohammed Alkhaibari, Nawaf Alshahrani, Giedrius Arlauskis, Marwan Al-Haidari, Majed Zaid, Fahad Al Habib, Saleh Alohaymid, Zaid Al Bawardi, Fisal Anor, Abdullh Saqir, Khalid Alqahtani, Abdulelah Alshamary, Muaid Moaafa

