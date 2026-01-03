  • Home
  • Sports
  • Always grateful to…: Mustafizur Rahman writes a POST after getting BANNED from IPL, KKR will now get a…

‘Always grateful to…’: Mustafizur Rahman writes a POST after getting BANNED from IPL, KKR will now get a…

Amid IPL ban controversy, pacer thanks fans after milestone, as KKR prepares replacement and reassesses plans ahead of 2026 season.

Published date india.com Published: January 3, 2026 4:01 PM IST
email india.com By Ankit Kumar email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Ankit Kumar email india.com twitter india.com
IPL, IPL 2026, BCCI, KKR, Mustafizur Rahman, Kolkata Knight Riders, cricket, cricket news, latest cricket news, Kolkata knight Riders,
‘Always grateful to…’: Mustafizur Rahman writes a POST after getting BANNED from IPL, KKR will now get a…

New Delhi: Ahead of IPL 2026, Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is at the center of a major controversy and discussion. While the BCCI’s decision has raised questions about his future, Mustafizur has simultaneously captured everyone’s attention with his performances on the field.

KKR’s Big Bid and the Growing Controversy

In the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Mustafizur Rahman for a staggering ₹9.20 crore, significantly more than his base price of ₹2 crore. After a lengthy bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, KKR secured his services, but the deal quickly became embroiled in controversy due to political and external pressures.

BCCI’s Directive and KKR’s Predicament

In light of recent developments, the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman. According to BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia, this decision was made due to “recent developments.” However, KKR has been given the option to replace him with another player and utilize the funds accordingly.

A New Twist Amid Stellar Performance in BPL

Despite the controversy, Mustafizur Rahman’s performance has remained unaffected. He is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and consistently delivering impressive bowling performances. His recent outstanding performance, in which he took three wickets, has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussion.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

400 T20 Wickets and an Emotional Social Media Post

Following his excellent match in the BPL, Mustafizur achieved a significant career milestone—400 wickets in T20 cricket. After this achievement, he posted on social media:
“Alhamdulillah, another milestone. 400 T20 wickets and a great win. Always grateful, thank you for all the love and support.”
His post generated immense excitement among his fans.

Story Highlights

  1. KKR bought Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore.
  2. KKR was asked to release the player following instructions from the BCCI.
  3. Mustafizur completed 400 T20 wickets amid his stellar performance in the BPL.
  4. The bowler expressed his gratitude and confidence through a social media post.

About the Author

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar is a digital journalist and editor with a strong focus on sports journalism, health reporting, and multimedia storytelling. He specializes in presenting news in a clear, engaging, and fact ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.