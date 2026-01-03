‘Always grateful to…’: Mustafizur Rahman writes a POST after getting BANNED from IPL, KKR will now get a…

KKR’s Big Bid and the Growing Controversy

In the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Mustafizur Rahman for a staggering ₹9.20 crore, significantly more than his base price of ₹2 crore. After a lengthy bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, KKR secured his services, but the deal quickly became embroiled in controversy due to political and external pressures.

BCCI’s Directive and KKR’s Predicament

In light of recent developments, the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman. According to BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia, this decision was made due to “recent developments.” However, KKR has been given the option to replace him with another player and utilize the funds accordingly.

A New Twist Amid Stellar Performance in BPL

Despite the controversy, Mustafizur Rahman’s performance has remained unaffected. He is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and consistently delivering impressive bowling performances. His recent outstanding performance, in which he took three wickets, has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussion.

400 T20 Wickets and an Emotional Social Media Post

Following his excellent match in the BPL, Mustafizur achieved a significant career milestone—400 wickets in T20 cricket. After this achievement, he posted on social media:

“Alhamdulillah, another milestone. 400 T20 wickets and a great win. Always grateful, thank you for all the love and support.”

His post generated immense excitement among his fans.

