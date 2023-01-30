Home

Alyssa Healy, Australia Batter, Wants To Play For RCB In Inaugural Women’s Premier League

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have bought one of the five teams in the inaugural season of WPL.

Alyssa Healy has already registered for WPL auctions. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Explosive Australia batter Alyssa Healy wants to be picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions. The WPL player auction is likely to be held early February as per several media reports.

Healy was speaking at the Australia Cricket Awards and said that it would be nice for her to be picked by the RCB franchise in the inaugural season. Coincidentally, Healy’s husband, Mitchell Starc also plays for RCB in the IPL.

“It is going to be a very exciting period of 12 months, it’s going to be tough but exciting. (On WPL auction) Beggars can’t be choosers, I reckon. I’m in the auction so we’ll see where I’ll end up but it will be a nice touch to go to RCB,” said wicketkeeper-batter Healy.

Besides, RCB, two other IPL franchises — Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians – have bought teams in WPL. The other two teams will be owned by Capri Global (Lucknow) and Adani Sportsline (Ahmedabad).