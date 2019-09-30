Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy on Monday became the ninth woman to appear in 100 Twenty20 Internationals. Healy scored 21 off 15 balls against Sri Lanka Women

The 29-year-old is only the second Australian to achieve this feat after Ellyse Perry, an ICC statement said.

Healy has been one of Australia’s best players in recent times and was also named the ICC T20I Player of the Year last December. Since the 2017 50-over World Cup, she has scored more runs in limited-overs cricket than any of her Australian teammates.

Alyssa Healy made a flying start but it’s come to an end after a stunning catch from de Silva. She’s gone for 21 off just 15, and Erin Burns comes to the crease! Aussies 1-38 needing 85 to win Live: https://t.co/P3nL4FtONk #AUSvSL #WatchMe pic.twitter.com/xWjRsBYsBn — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 30, 2019



She was the Player of the Series in the previous edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Healy made her T20I debut as a 19-year-old in February 2010.