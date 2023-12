Home

Alyssa Healy Replaces Retired Meg Lanning As New Australian Women’s Captain, To Start New Role In India

Australia women will play India in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is starting December 21 in Mumbai.

Alyssa Healy has won multiple World Cup titles with Australia.

Melbourne: Alyssa Healy has been appointed Australia women’s cricket team’s full-time captain across all formats following legendary Meg Lanning’s retirement and will begin her new role during Southern Stars’ tour of India starting later this month. Australia will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is starting December 21 in Mumbai. Healy had earlier led Australia since June in a series against England, Ireland and the West Indies.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who recently led Adelaide Strikers to back-to-back WBBL titles, has been named as Healy’s deputy. The 33-year-old Healy, had been on expected lines, having earlier served as vice-captain of the national side under Lanning and has 14 years of international experience under her belt.

Healy was honoured to don the new role and said she would do whatever it takes to keep Australia’s flag flying. “I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team. I’ve really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within,” Healy was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

“My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I’ll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I’m doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we’ve had.”

Healy termed it a good time to lead the national team. “It’s an exciting time to be involved with this team, we’re seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group.”

Healy and McGrath’s appointments were ratified at a Cricket Australia (CA) board meeting on Friday. Healy’s first big assignment as Australia skipper will be next year’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh.

McGrath said it was a privilege to be appointed as vice-captain and is looking forward towards working alongside Healy. “Alyssa and I have played together for a long time, we know our respective leadership styles well and I look forward to helping her lead our group as we embark on a busy, but exciting international schedule,” McGrath said.

Commenting on the appointments, Cricket Australia general manager of high performance and national teams, Ben Oliver said: “Alyssa is an outstanding player and leader who has earned enormous respect both on and off the field.

“Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women’s team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain. “We are extremely fortunate to have a talented and experienced group of players who will provide great support to Alyssa and Tahlia as the team evolves and seeks to build on its outstanding performances.”

Australia squad for India tour: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham (all formats)

