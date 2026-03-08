Home

Alyssa Healy signs off in style as Australia women CRUSH India by 10 wickets in Day-Night Test

Australia Women defeated India by 10 wickets in the one-off day-night Test at Adelaide Oval in Alyssa Healy's final international match, which ended with a memorable victory for Australia.

Australia Women crushed the Women in Blue in Alyssa Healy’s Farewell Day-Night Test. In an emotional farewell to one of Australia’s cricketing greats, Alyssa Healy’s international career ended on an impressive note as Australia Women crushed India Women by 10 wickets in the one-off day-night Test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy bid adieu after 15 years of service

The match, played under lights with the pink ball, highlighted India’s struggles in the longer format. Healy, the charismatic wicketkeeper-batter and captain, bid adieu after 15 years of service, having led her side to yet another victory in front of a packed crowd chanting her name.

Australian players carrying Alyssa Healy on their shoulders. ❤️pic.twitter.com/lSD0KOsrbY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2026

After being asked to bat first, India started steadily but crumbled to 198 all out in 62.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana fell early for 4, as she was bowled by debutant Lucy Hamilton, who impressed with 3-31. Shafali Verma top-scored with 35, but Annabel Sutherland’s 4-wicket haul dismantled the middle order.

Jemimah Rodrigues fought valiantly with 52, but lacked support as Harmanpreet Kaur (19) and Deepti Sharma (7) departed cheaply. Kashvee Gautam’s unbeaten 34 provided a late flourish, but Darcie Brown’s 2-41 sealed the innings. Australia posted 323 all out in 90.4 overs for a 125-run lead.

Openers Georgia Voll (2) and Phoebe Litchfield (9) fell early to Sayali Satghare (4-50), but Ellyse Perry played a crucial 76 and steadied the innings. Healy, in her final Test innings, scored a brisk 13 before edging to slip. The highlight of the Test was Sutherland’s maiden Test century, a magnificent 129 laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes, and 128-run stand with Perry. Beth Mooney added 19, but Sneh Rana (1-64) and Deepti Sharma (2-67) chipped away.

Late wickets from Satghare and Kranti Gaud (2-72) restricted Australia, but the lead was substantial. Trailing by 125, India’s second innings was a nightmare, folding for 149 in 48.2 overs. Mandhana (2) and Verma (5) perished early to Brown and Hamilton. Pratika Rawal’s gritty 63, laced with crisp cuts, offered resistance, but Sutherland (2-15) and Hamilton (3-32) struck telling blows. Kaur (11) and Sharma (9) failed again, while Richa Ghosh fell for a duck.

Sneh Rana’s 30 in a 50-run stand with Rawal briefly revived hopes, but Ashleigh Gardner (2-8) and Alana King (2-23) mopped up the tail, setting Australia a modest 25-run target. The chase was a formality, with Voll (16*) and Litchfield (11*) unbeaten in 4.3 overs, sealing victory under lights.

Sutherland’s all-round heroics earned her Player of the Match, with 129 runs and six wickets.

