Australia’s Alyssa Healy, who usually steals the show with the bat, this time decided to hog the limelight with her dance moves during their match against Sri Lanka women. Healy was spotted entertaining her teammates with her moves. She danced freely and tried to attempt a handstand as well, leaving her teammates in splits.

Speaking to Isa Guha in the commentary box, Healy explained what the moves meant. As an 18-year-old, Healy had a habit of going out clubbing, and spoke about an instance where someone kicked a drink out of her hand. As it turns out, it was the last time Healy ever went to a club.

Here is the much-talked-about video:

Recently, Healy entered the record books with a belligerent knock of 148 to power Australia to a dominant T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka. During her innings, Healy set a new world record for the highest individual score in women’s T20I cricket. Australia posted a mammoth total of 226/2, with Healy reaching the world record with a six in the penultimate over, eclipsing teammate Meg Lanning’s career-best of 133 against England two months ago.

“It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I’ll take that,” Healy had told Fox Cricket after her stupendous knock.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter made her limited-overs debut in 2010 and has the reputation of being one of the most consistent women cricketers.