ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

Here is the ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, ALZ vs BOT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ALZ vs BOT Playing 11s ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Alby Zalmi CF vs Botkyrka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS ,ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 T10 Series toss between Alby Zalmi CF vs Botkyrka will take place at 2:00 PM IST

Time – May 16, 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

ALZ vs BOT My Dream 11 Team

Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan (VC), Azam Khalil (C), Aamer Riaz, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Tarar, Gurpal Randhawa, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Lemar Momand, Osama Qureshi, Amir Khan-II

ALZ vs BOT Probable Playing XI

Alby Zalmi CF: Rahel Khan, Shahed Ali, Azam Khalil, Aman Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tas Qureshi, Faseeh Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Muhammad Zeeshan, Basir Sahebi, Usman Jabbar

Botkyrka: Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood