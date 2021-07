ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Alby Zalmi vs Djurgardens IF will take place at 2 PM IST – July 31.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

ALZ vs DIF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Wynand Boshoff

Batsmen: Shahed Ali, Sami Khalil, Daniel Nissila

All-rounders: Shahzeb Choudhry (Captain), Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Serge Conein.

ALZ vs DIF Probable Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi: Aman Zahid, Azam Khalil, Fareed Khan, Faseeh Choudhary, Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Sami Khalil, Taj Husain, Talha Masood, Zia Alozai.

Djurgardens IF: Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Liam Karlsson, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shravan Kannan, Wynand Boshoff(wk)

ALZ vs DIF Squads

Alby Zalmi CF: Nouman Talib, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rahel Khan©, Tas Qureshi, Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shahed Ali, Ismaeel Zia(wk), Sami Khalil, Zabiullah Niazy, Aman Zahid Bench: Amjad Khaja, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ali

Djurgardens IF: Ankit Dubey, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Anand Joshi, Wynand Boshoff©(wk), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shravan Kannan, Daniel Nissila, Zairi Baig, Alex Tesdorf, Benedict Chambers, Manir Hossain

