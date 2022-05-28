ALZ vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

Time – May 28, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

ALZ vs HAM My Dream 11 Team

Arslan Ali, Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil (C), Humaiz Javed, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Khalid Mehmood (VC), Azam Mohammad, Muhammad Munir, Aftab Ahmed, Faseeh Choudhary, Tas Qureshi

ALZ vs HAM Probable Playing XI

Alby Zalmi CF: Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil(c), Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Choudhary, Lemar Momand, Ismaeel Zia(wk), Muhammad Zeeshan, Shahed Ali, Tas Qureshi, Usman Jabbar, Zia Alozai

Hammarby: Khalid Mehmood, Azam Mohammad, Arslan Ali(wk), Farhan Ali, Imran Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Munir(c), Javed Ahmad, Humaiz Javed, Assad Javed, Syed Faizan

