ALZ vs IND Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Alby Zalmi CC vs Indiska CC, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ALZ vs IND at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Alby Zalmi CC and Indiska CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). Also Read - MCI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match at Villa Park 1 AM IST

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club



ALZ vs IND My Dream11 Team

Azam Khalil (captain), Dipanjan Dey (vice-captain), Suhas Murali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Hiremath, Nilesh Sharma, Faraan Chaudhry, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Sachin Sharma

ALZ vs IND Squads

Alby Zalmi CC: Amanullah Safi, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Basir Sahebi, Saad Anis, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabihullah Niazy, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Yasir Sultan, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Aman Khan, Rahel Khan, Munir Safi, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Kashif Aziz

Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

