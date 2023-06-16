Home

ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Alby Zalmi CF vs Kristianstad CC, Today’s Playing 11s at Kristianstad CC Cricket Club, Stockholm at 2.30 PM IST June 16 Friday

ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Alby Zalmi CF and Kristianstad CC will take place at 2.00 PM IST – on June 16.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kristianstad CC Cricket Club, Stockholm.

ALZ vs KRS Dream 11 team

Wicket keeper: Ismail Zia, Nyazwali Sahil

Batsman: Sami Khaleel, Sajid Khan Jr.

All Rounder: Qudratullah Mir Afzal,Azam Khalil, Farhad Sahak,Samiulhaq Gujar,Ihsanullah Wafa

Bowlers: Javid Dawoodzai, Hafizullah Shinwari

ALZ vs KRS, Possible Playing 11

Alby Zalmi CF Playing XI: Azam Khaleel (c), Aman Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Saad Nawaz, Kamran Rashid, Javid Dawoodzai, Ismail Zia (wk), Mashal Khan, Lemar Momand, Sami Khaleel, Zabihullah Niazi

Kristianstad CC Playing XI: Ihsanullah Wafa (c), Nyazwali Sahil (wk), Fareed Zaheer, Niyamatullah Musleh, Samiulhaq Gujar, Farhad Sahak, Noman Zaheer, Akmal Popal, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Faridullah Khawari

