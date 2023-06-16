ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Alby Zalmi CF vs Kristianstad CC, Today’s Playing 11s at Kristianstad CC Cricket Club, Stockholm at 2.30 PM IST June 16 Friday
Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ALZ vs KRS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, ALZ vs KRS Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Alby Zalmi CF vs Kristianstad CC, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10.
ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ALZ vs KRS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, ALZ vs KRS Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Alby Zalmi CF vs Kristianstad CC, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10. ALZ vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Alby Zalmi CF vs Kristianstad CC, Today’s Playing 11s at Kristianstad CC Cricket Club, Stockholm at 2.30 PM IST June 16 Friday.
Also Read:
- ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, England Vs Australia Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –England vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Edgbaston, Birmingham at 3.30 PM IST June 16, Friday
- ENT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Maharashtra Premier League T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai at 2.00 PM IST June 16, Friday
- ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Friday, 1.30 PM IST June 16, Friday
TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Alby Zalmi CF and Kristianstad CC will take place at 2.00 PM IST – on June 16.
You may like to read
Time: 2.30 PM IST.
Venue: Kristianstad CC Cricket Club, Stockholm.
ALZ vs KRS Dream 11 team
Wicket keeper: Ismail Zia, Nyazwali Sahil
Batsman: Sami Khaleel, Sajid Khan Jr.
All Rounder: Qudratullah Mir Afzal,Azam Khalil, Farhad Sahak,Samiulhaq Gujar,Ihsanullah Wafa
Bowlers: Javid Dawoodzai, Hafizullah Shinwari
ALZ vs KRS, Possible Playing 11
Alby Zalmi CF Playing XI: Azam Khaleel (c), Aman Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Saad Nawaz, Kamran Rashid, Javid Dawoodzai, Ismail Zia (wk), Mashal Khan, Lemar Momand, Sami Khaleel, Zabihullah Niazi
Kristianstad CC Playing XI: Ihsanullah Wafa (c), Nyazwali Sahil (wk), Fareed Zaheer, Niyamatullah Musleh, Samiulhaq Gujar, Farhad Sahak, Noman Zaheer, Akmal Popal, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Faridullah Khawari
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.