ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Alby Zalmi vs Nacka, 6:30 PM IST, July 27.

Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, ALZ vs NAC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ALZ vs NAC Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Alby Zalmi vs Nacka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden, Dream11 Team Prediction Alby Zalmi vs Nacka, Fantasy Tips Alby Zalmi vs Nacka.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Alby Zalmi vs Nacka will take place at 6 PM IST – July 27.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

ALZ vs NAC My Dream11 Team

Z Zahid (Captain), S Ali, O Zazai, M Zeeshan, R Khan (Vice-Captain), K Zahid, A Mohammad, A Khalil, S Khalil, L Momand, A Hakeem

ALZ vs NAC Probable Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi: Aman Zahid, Azam Khalil, Fareed Khan, Faseeh Choudhary, Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Sami Khalil, Taj Husain, Talha Masood, Zia Alozai.

Nacka Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Shakil Jalali, Zabi Zahid

ALZ vs NAC Squads

Alby Zalmi CF: Nouman Talib, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rahel Khan©, Tas Qureshi, Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shahed Ali, Ismaeel Zia(wk), Sami Khalil, Zabiullah Niazy, Aman Zahid Bench: Amjad Khaja, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ali

Nacka

Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Mohammad Abubakar, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Sadiq Sidiqi, Shafi Masood, Shakil Jalali, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid

