Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australian Capital Territory Women vs England Women Prediction Australian Capital Territory Women vs England Women in Australia, 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Match AM-W vs EN-W: In the next match of the Australia Women Exhibition Series, Australian Capital Territory Women will square off against England Women at Phillip Oval, Canberra on January 28 (Tuesday).

TOSS – The toss between Australian Capital Territory Women vs England Women will take place at 8:00 AM (IST) on January 28.

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – A Jones

Batswomen – A Lanning, K Mack, H Knight, D Wyatt (Vice-Captain)

All-Rounders – E Osborne, K Brunt, N Sciver (Captain)

Bowlers – M Brown, S Ecclestone, K Cross

AM-W vs EN-W Predicted XIs:

Australian Capital Territory Women: Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

England Women: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

AM-W vs EN-W SQUADS:

Australian Capital Territory Women: Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

England Women: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AM-W Dream11 Team/ EN-W Dream11 Team/ Australian Capital Territory Women Dream11 Team/ England Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.