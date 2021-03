AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Amber vs Team Pearl Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AMB vs PEA at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.1 of Kerala Women's T20 tournament, Team Amber will take on Team Pearl at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Thursday. The Kerala Women's T20 AMB vs PEA match will start at 10 AM IST – April 1. Team Pearl are occupying the third position on the points table with two wins and as many losses so far in the tournament. On the other hand, Team Amber are placed fourth spot with just a solitary win in three games. Team Amber will be coming into this match after a convincing victory over Team Emerald by 8 wickets. Team Pearl faced a huge defeat by 72 runs in their last encounter against Team Ruby. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kerala Women's T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Amber PEA Team Pearl will take place at 9.30 AM IST – April 1.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

AMB vs PEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – J S Deepthi (C)

Batsmen – Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aleena M P, Sooya Sukumar

All-Rounders – Drishya I V, George Jincy, Keerthi James, Aleena Surendran

Bowlers – Darsana Mohanan (vc), Gireesh Diya, V J Joshitha

AMB vs PEA Probable Playing XIs

Team Amber: George Jincy (C), J S Deepthi (wk), K R Sneha, M Abina, Aleena M P , Devika Krishna Kumar, Aleena Surendran, Sruthi TP, Gireesh Diya, Anusree Anilkumar, V J Joshitha.

Team Pearl: Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Baby (wk), B Sauparnika, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya I V, Keerthi James (C), Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Nandana.

AMB vs PEA Squads

Team Amber: Aswathy M, Sajeevan Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, A K Aiswarya, Alka A Suresh, Aparna K K, C K Maneesha, Anju Rajan, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Arathi Ravi, Nandini P T, Chilthanya J, Sayoojya Salilan, Vinaya Surendran, Farha Shirin.

Team Pearl: Babu Aswathi (WK), George Maria (WK), Sukumar Sooya, Shibu Aleena, Drishna N K, I V Drishya, Bhadra Parameswaran, P Akhila, Jisna Joseph, Keerthi James, Sauparnika B, Yuvanthika R, Nandana, Jisha Jaimon, Sneha M, Mohanan Darsana and Sourabhya P.

