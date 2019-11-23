Ambati Rayudu on Saturday lashed out at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of indulging in corrupt practices and appealed. He appealed to Telangana’s Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao to look into the matter.

The former India middle order batsman alleged corruption in the HCA one day after taking a break for a few weeks from playing first-class cricket for Hyderabad.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

“Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” Rayudu tweeted.

Rayudu’s outrage comes a few months after he made a U-turn on his retirement from all forms of cricket to play for Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

Rayudu, who was Hyderabad captain in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said there was a lot of politics in the team that made him very “uncomfortable” and thus he chose to opt-out of the team.

“In all honesty, I was looking forward to play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy this season. But unfortunately, the script did not go on the expected lines. There is a lot of politics in the team and the atmosphere was not conducive for good cricket. I felt very uncomfortable,” Rayudu said in an interview to Telangana Today.

Rayudu had retired midway through the World Cup 2019 but took back his decision later in August.