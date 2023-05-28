Home

Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement From Indian Premier League Ahead of CSK Vs GT Final

Ambati Rayudu has been a pilar for Chennai Super Kings for a decade. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League on Sunday. The IPL 2023 final between CSK and Gujarat Titans will be his last match in the cash-rich league, putting an end to his glittering career.

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

Rayudu, who made his IPL debut in 2010 joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after having a good time with Mumbai Indians. His first IPL success was in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians before winning two more titles with the franchise in 2015 and 2017/.

At CSK, the right-hander made his reputation as a power-hitter and played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign on 2018. He was also the part of the CSK side that won IPL 2021 beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai.

