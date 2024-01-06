Home

Sports

Ambati Rayudu Announces YSRCP Exit Just Nine Days After Joining Political Party – Check Deets

Ambati Rayudu Announces YSRCP Exit Just Nine Days After Joining Political Party – Check Deets

After retiring from cricket post IPL 2023, Ambati Rayudu joined YSRCP in the presence of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijaywada.

Ambati Rayudu had joined YSRCP in December 2023.

New Delhi: Former India batter and Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu announced his exit from politics on Saturday. Rayudu’s move came just a month after he joined Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Although the exact reason is unknown, his premature exit has already created a buzz among the political circles in Andhra Pradesh, the state from where he belongs.

Trending Now

“This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You,” Rayudu posted on social media.

You may like to read

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.