Expressing his disappointment publicly after being overlooked from Team India’s World Cup squad, Ambati Rayudu minced no words in his last Tweet on April 16. Rayudu’s tweet was so impactful and loud in nature that every cricket fan instantly understood the sarcasm behind posting that message. Speaking about the controversial Tweet, Rayudu said he has no regrets about his “3D” jibe at chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. The stylish right-hander was in the fray to be picked as No.4 for India’s World Cup campaign before being ignored.

The 33-year-old courted controversy by posting the infamous ‘3D’ tweet and later announced the decision to quit all forms of cricket. All-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked over Rayudu in India’s 15-member squad for the coveted tournament. “Just ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the World Cup,” he tweeted on April 16, in an apparent reference to chief selector Prasad’s remark that why Shankar was preferred because of his “three-dimensional” abilities.

Asked if he regretted putting up that tweet, Rayudu said: “I don’t regret anything.” He admitted that World Cup snub did affect him.

“Yes. It was disappointing to miss out. I was looking forward to playing in it (the World Cup) … I was prepared to play the World Cup.. It is their call to make in terms of making decisions. They must have had their plans and I am sure in the best interest of the team and without bias,” he added.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019



Rayudu says he decided to come out of a shock retirement after paying attention to the words of wisdom from fellow Hyderabadis VVS Laxman, Noel David and officials in the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

Batting legend Laxman, former India player Noel David, who is now the Hyderabad chief selector, and the CSK management had played an instrumental role in Rayudu deciding to come out of retirement last week.

Rayudu had announced his retirement after missing out on a place in India’s World Cup squad. “CSK officials, Laxman bhai and Noel bhai talked to me and I felt it made sense to reconsider my decision to retire. I thought about it and felt it was hasty,” he said during an interaction on Friday.

He also said the CSK team management had a huge role to play in his reconsidering the retirement decision, making him realise his love for the game.

“Yeah… the people at CSK played a huge role in me reconsidering the decision. They put things in perspective and made me realise that I still love the game and am fit to play,” said Rayudu who has played 55 ODIs and 6 T20 Internationals.

Rayudu, who last week sent a mail to the Hyderabad Cricket Association expressing his desire to turn out for the team in all formats, said he was looking forward to enjoying his cricket again.

“In terms of Hyderabad, I am looking to enjoy my cricket and help the team to get the best out of everyone. My focus now is on playing well for Hyderabad,” he added.