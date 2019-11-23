Out-of-favour cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and requested Telangana’s Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao to address the issue. Meanwhile, the HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin said the former “is a frustrated cricketer”. “Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” Rayudu tweeted on Saturday.

When his comments were sought on Rayudu’s allegations, Azharuddin, who has recently been elected president of HCA, replied: “He is a frustrated cricketer”. This was Rayudu’s next tweet after the controversial 3D post following his omission from the squad for the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup, he had posted in an apparent reference to the chief selector MSK Prasad stating that Vijay Shankar had been picked (for the WC) for his three-dimensional skills (batting, bowling and fielding).

The 34-year-old had subsequently announced his retirement when the World Cup was in progress. However, he made a comeback to the game in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

Earlier, Rayudu chose to opt-out from the Hyderabad side after he felt there was a lot of politics in the team that made him very “uncomfortable”. “In all honesty, I was looking forward to play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy this season. But unfortunately, the script did not go on the expected lines. There is a lot of politics in the team and the atmosphere was not conducive for good cricket. I felt very uncomfortable,” Rayudu said in an interview to Telangana Today.

Rayudu also claimed that he had informed Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Azharuddin about the issue but the former India cricketer did not take strong measure to tackle it. Rayudu further alleged that “rich, influential and politicians’ children” get preferential treatment for selection into the Hyderabad team.

The stylish Hyderabad batsman has played 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals for the country.