Calling Ambati Rayudu a "special person", Windies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder Dwayne Bravo during a Live Instagram chat with CSK revealed the former is a hot-tempered guy and accused him of being a negative person.

"He is also a very hot-tempered guy. I like to say 'you're not good, you're rubbish. I don't know why CSK bought you'. These things get to his head. He is also very determined to prove me wrong all the time. He would. If you look at his first season with CSK, we sit next to each other. Every time I sit next to him, I say negative things," Bravo said about his CSK teammate.

“Ambati Rayudu is one of my favourite players. I played with him at Mumbai Indians. We didn’t play much together there. I know he is a player that, to me, is very very unfair to his talent. He is one of India’s batsmen,” Bravo said.

Bravo also said that Rayudu is a very passionate cricketer and a good human being, but only if you get to know him well.

“He will always go out there to prove me wrong. I always feel happy for his success. He is a special person. You have to really know him to love him. If you don’t know him, then you may get wrong ideas. He is a true team man. Very passionate about his cricket,” he concluded.

Both the cricketers were supposed to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League for CSK, but the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown.