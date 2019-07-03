India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The decision comes after the World Cup snub. The Tamil Nadu born cricketer has represented India in T20Is and ODIs. He made his debut in 2013 against Zimbabwe and then because of inconsistency, not been a permanent member of the Indian Cricket team. Rayudu was very much in the reckoning for the World Cup squad, but a last-minute turn of events meant he did not make it to the squad.

During the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, a Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar picked injuries and had to return home. Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were selcted by BCCI as back-up players for the World Cup squad. Thus when Dhawan was sent home, Pant was flown in. But when Shankar was sent home, Rayudu’s case was overlooked as Mayank Agarwal was selected. This caused a lot of fury on social media as fans started questioning the decision of BCCI.

Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, he has written to BCCI pic.twitter.com/v4Wf3fwZ5i — ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019

Even after considering the World Cup snub, this untimely decision of Rayudu to retire has come as a shock to many. The 33-year-old player has the 4th highest ODI average among all the other India batsmen. He is just behind Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. To measure up his batting prowess in limited overs, it needs to be mentioned that he carries a better average than Sachin Tendulkar.

Dear @RayuduAmbati, you deserve much much better. Sorry man! This is bullshit. Stay strong! This says nothing about your talent, commitment or consistency. https://t.co/tMDVGmnKrE — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 1 July 2019

In domestic circuit, the right-handed batsman plays for Hyderabad in national level and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Rayudu has played 55 ODIs and amassed 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.