It seems like the war of words between Ambati Rayudu and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin is not going to end anytime soon. After Azharuddin called Rayudu a “frustrated cricketer”, the latter has responded back strongly to the jibe and asked the former India skipper to focus on the larger picture instead of fighting a personal battle. Azharuddin said those remarks for Rayudu after the India discard took to Twitter to level allegations of corruption in the HCA.

Hitting back at Azhar, the 34-year-old Rayudu penned a fresh Tweet on Sunday, stating that the issue is bigger than the two players and the focus should remain on cleaning Hyderabad cricket.”Hi @azharflicks let’s not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers,” Rayudu wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Hi @azharflicks let’s not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. #cleanuphydcricket — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 24, 2019



Earlier, Rayudu had chosen the same social media platform to announce that he has pulled out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, citing corruption and politics in the HCA. He even tagged Telangana’s Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao to take a look in the matter. Rayudu also stated that despite his repeated requests to HCA President Azharuddin no action was taken in the direction.

“Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” the Guntur-born batsman Tweeted on Saturday.

According to the reports in PTI, when Azharuddin’s comments were sought on Rayudu’s allegations, the HCA chief replied: “He is a frustrated cricketer”.

After failing to make the cut in India squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England earlier this year, Rayudu had announced his retirement. However, he took a U-turn and returned to the game in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

The stylish Hyderabad batsman has played 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals for the country.