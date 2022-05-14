Mumbai: Veteran India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has been a star for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Rayudu surprised one and all when he took to Twitter on Saturday and claimed that this would be his last IPL. He also thanked Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – teams he has been part off.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise on Nitish Rana And Rinku Singh, Says Exploits Will Give Shreyas Iyer Confidence To Bat Freely

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," he tweeted.

Soon after tweeting this, he deleted it and that has confused his fans over whether he is in a dilemma.

Here is the deleted tweet:

Not long back, Rayudu became the 10th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League. Rayudu’s IPL career began in 2010 with a stint with Mumbai Indians. In his first season, the right-handed batter had scored 356 runs in 14 matches.

Rayudu was not retained by CSK, but the franchise lapped him up again at the auction earlier in the year.

The 36-year-old played all the matches in the 2013 season, which marked the first of MI’s five title wins.

Rayudu has featured in 187 games in the IPL, amassing 4,187 runs at an average of 29.28 at a strike rate of 127.26, with his highest score being 100 not out in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chennai and Mumbai have crashed out of the ongoing season of IPL. Both the IPL heavyweights finished in the bottom half of the points table.