ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Young Rishabh Pant made it to the World Cup-bound Indian cricket team. Pant replaced an injured Shikhar Dhawan. If Pant gets an opportunity in the tournament, he would in all probability play at No 4. That is exactly what is creating noise as fans feel an experience Ambati Rayudu has done enough to get picked over an inexperienced Pant. Rayudu made headlines when Vijay Shankar was selected over him for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. And now, it seems, the controversy has resurfaced on social space. After the Team India snub, Rayudu posted a tweet where he asked if BCCI needs 3D glasses in an attempt to roast. Now, fans are hilariously trolling him after Pant has been selected.

Here are the trolls:

Reaction of ambati rayudu after the selection of rishabh pant pic.twitter.com/JY6Nx1CuLT — बहोत पैसा है अपने पास (@gareebnhiheapun) June 19, 2019

Ambati Rayudu just ordered 4D glasses to watch Rishabh Pant. #TeamIndia — Yash Sarvaiya (@blanketfight11) June 19, 2019

Ambati Rayudu quickly searching for a place that’s giving a 1+1 offer on 3D glasses.#RishabhPant #CWC19 — Manya (@CSKian716) June 19, 2019

He is the solid player of No4 in ODI@BCCI #TeamIndia — निष्कर्ष (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) June 20, 2019

Rayudu has had a good IPL season where he managed to amass 282 runs in 17 matches at an average of 23.50.

Meanwhile, India is having a remarkable run in the ongoing tournament. Team India is yet to be beaten and have hit a purple patch. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Afghanistan in their next encounter on June 22 at Southampton.